Hong Kong police arrest South Korean suspected of murdering wife, son at Ritz-Carlton
#World News
January 14, 2018 / 5:45 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Hong Kong police arrest South Korean suspected of murdering wife, son at Ritz-Carlton

Sijia Jiang

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested a South Korean man on suspicion of murder on Sunday after his wife and seven-year-old son were found dead in a room at the five star Ritz-Carlton hotel.

An entrance to Ritz-Carlton Hotel at International Commerce Centre, where the bodies of a woman and a boy were found and a man arrested, in Hong Kong January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Officers found the bodies after being called to the luxury hotel at 8:30 am to investigate a reported assault, police told Reuters. The man appeared drunk when he was arrested, police said, and he was sent to hospital.

“As soon as we became aware of the situation we immediately contacted the emergency services and the Hong Kong police who attended the scene,” a spokeswoman for Ritz-Carlton said in an email.

The Ritz-Carlton is located on the top 15 floors of Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre, and overlooks the Victoria Harbour.

The South Korean consulate could not be reached as it was outside office hours.

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
