Hong Kong home prices climb to new peaks, but growth pace slows

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's red-hot home prices extended their record-breaking run in June, although the pace of growth slowed, underscoring the challenges the city's new leader faces in reining in prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

An apartment of less than 200 square feet can cost as much as $500,000 in the former British colony, making the prospect of owning a home a distant dream for many residents.

Hong Kong's home prices edged up 0.69 percent in June from May, the smallest rise since December last year, data compiled by the Rating and Valuation Department showed. From a year earlier, prices surged 21.6 percent.

The record prices come even as Hong Kong's Monetary Authority announced an eighth round of mortgage tightening measures in May to help restrain sky-rocketing prices. Analysts say these curbs could push more people to non-bank lenders, many of them the financing arms of developers.

Hong Kong's new leader, Carrie Lam, who was sworn in on July 1 has pledged to make home prices more affordable. Prices rose 9.3 percent from January to June this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also voiced concern over the city's property market when he visited on July 1 to swear in Lam and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong returning to Chinese rule.

"Housing and other issues that affect the daily life of the people have become more serious," Xi said in a speech.

Income inequality is at its highest level in over four decades in Hong Kong, stoking discontent in the city that has been rocked by large-scale protests in recent years over calls for more affordable housing and full democracy. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)