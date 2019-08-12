World News
Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday

Anti-extradition bill protesters rally at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Airport Authority has cancelled all flights not yet checked in by Monday afternoon, the agency said, as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for a fourth day.

“Other than departure flights that have completed the check- in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today,” the authority said in a statement.

Traffic on roads to the airport was very congested and car park spaces were full, the authority said.

The increasingly violent protests have plunged Chinese-ruled Hong Kong into its most serious crisis in decades and presented a serious challenge to Beijing.

Reporting by Felix Tam, Clare Jim, Twinnie Siu; writing by Farah Master; editing by Darren Schuettler

