Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill

The Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter at the office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, ahead of a news conference held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in Beijing, China June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China’s national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

The ruling could stoke further protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.