October 8, 2019 / 8:46 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Police say 77 people arrested in Hong Kong for anti-mask law violations

A masked protester attends an anti-government rally in central Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Tuesday 77 people had been arrested for violating an anti-mask law enacted at the weekend under sweeping emergency powers invoked by the city’s leader to try to quell often violent anti-government street protests.

Since Friday, more than 200 shops and public utilities have been damaged in the unrest and police have fired 367 tear gas rounds, a police spokesman told a news conference.

