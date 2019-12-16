Chinese premier says Hong Kong not yet out of its "dilemma" - CABLE TV

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at a news conference following the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

HONG KONG(Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that the Asian financial hub was not yet out of its dilemma with the city’s economy facing an unprecedented, challenging situation.

Li was speaking with Lam in Beijing during her regular duty visit where she is also due to meet President Xi Jinping. The opening remarks of the meeting were broadcast by Cable TV.