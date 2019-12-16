Hong Kong leader says China to offer economic support to embattled city

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government office in Beijing, China December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday she had briefed China’s leader Xi Jinping on the city’s protests, and said China would continue to support and offer favourable economic policies for the financial hub.

Speaking in Beijing after a closed-door meeting with Xi, Lam said she believed the level of violence embroiling the city and the number of “rioters” were decreasing.

Xi earlier told reporters that he recognised Lam’s courage in governing in these “most difficult” times. Lam said she was encouraged by the president’s recognition of such efforts.