Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong attends the summer party "Bild 100" of German publisher Axel Springer at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry has lodged stern representations with Germany over a meeting between the German foreign minister and a Hong Kong activist, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not specify which activist she was referring to. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Monday.