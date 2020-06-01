China says U.S. attempts to damage China's interest will be countered

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Monday said that U.S. attempts to harm Chinese interests will be met with firm countermeasures, criticising Washington’s decision to end special treatment of Hong Kong as well as actions against Chinese students and companies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that both countries stand to benefit from bilateral cooperation but said Beijing will resolutely defend its security and development interests.