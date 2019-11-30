China arrests Belizean citizen over meddling in Hong Kong affairs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China arrested a citizen of Belize in its southern city of Guangzhou for allegedly meddling in the affairs of Hong Kong, the official Guangdong Communist Party newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the relevant national security department.

Lee Henley Hu Xiang, a Belizean businessman who lives in China, had funded “hostile forces” in the United States and supported activities that led to chaos in Hong Kong, the Southern Daily said.

Lee was suspected of violating national security laws and arrested on Nov. 26 by the Guangzhou State Security bureau, it said.