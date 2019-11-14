World News
November 14, 2019 / 8:03 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew - Global Times

1 Min Read

An anti-government demonstrator stands on a graffiti on a road during a protest in Central, Hong Kong, China November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government is expected to announce a weekend curfew, China’s Global Times reported on its Twitter feed on Thursday, citing sources, but the tweet was later deleted.

The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of the Chinese-ruled city for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns.

The Global Times is a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily.

Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
