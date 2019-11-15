World News
November 15, 2019 / 4:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

China strongly condemns attack on Hong Kong govt official in London

FILE PHOTO: A barricade set by protesters at the entrance to a campus is pictured at the Chinese University in Hong Kong, China, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s embassy in the United Kingdom strongly condemned and expressed strong indignation on Friday at the attack on a Hong Kong government official in London.

Protesters had an altercation with Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, who suffered “serious bodily harm”, according to a statement from the Hong Kong government, but no further details were given.

The Chinese embassy further urged British police to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident and to step up security for its personnel and organisations in the UK, in a statement.

The Hong Kong office of China’s Foreign Ministry said they have lodged stern representations with the British consulate in Hong Kong in a separate statement on Friday.

