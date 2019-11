Polling officials carry a ballot box to count the votes of the Hong Kong council elections, in a polling station in Hong Kong, China November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy parties took 390 of 452 district council seats, or nearly 90%, local broadcaster RTHK said on Monday, a day after residents turned out in record numbers to vote following six months of anti-government protests.