Top News
May 29, 2020 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU says Hong Kong decision damages trust with China - Borrell

1 Min Read

A general view of skyline buildings in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments expressed “grave concern” on Friday over China’s security law for Hong Kong, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said following a meeting of the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers.

“We express our grave concern at the steps taken by China ... we believe that this seriously risks undermining the one country-two systems principle,” Borrell said.

“Our relationship with China is based on mutual respect and trust but this decision calls this into question,” Borrell told reporters.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below