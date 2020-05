French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Wednesday France was concerned by China’s proposed national security legislation that has raised international alarm over freedoms in Hong Kong.

He told a French Senate hearing that it would call into question semi-autonomous Hong Kong’s basic freedoms and could trigger a new wave of demonstrations.