China summons German envoy to foreign ministry over Hong Kong activist

Hong Kong's activist Joshua Wong poses with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on top of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament building in Berlin, September 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 9, 2019. Joshua Wong via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - A meeting between Germany’s foreign minister and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sent very negative signals for bilateral relations, China’s ambassador to Germany said on Wednesday, adding that the foreign ministry in Beijing had summoned the German ambassador in protest.

Ambassador Wu Ken also said China had sufficient evidence that foreign forces intervened in Hong Kong during protests and that Beijing was confident the government of Hong Kong could carry out its duties.