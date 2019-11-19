Highlights: Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.

A view of the belongings and supplies left by anti-government demonstrators after surrendering inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) campus, in Hong Kong, China November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 7:44 p.m. on Monday (1144 GMT): China’s ambassador to Britain accuses the British government of taking sides in the Hong Kong protests by criticising the police and government.

- 7:57 p.m. on Monday (1157 GMT): The European Commission says violence in response to the anti-government protests is unacceptable and calls on law enforcement authorities to keep their action “strictly proportionate”.

- 1:24 a.m. (1724 GMT): More than 100 people are allowed to leave the Polytechnic University, having been trapped there since Sunday night, broadcaster RTHK reports

- 4:02 a.m. (2002 GMT): The United State is “gravely concerned” about the deepening political unrest and violence, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. He urges the Hong Kong government to take clear steps addressing the concerns of protesters.

- 6 a.m. (2200 GMT): The Transport Department says Whampoa, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hung Hom and University subway stations are closed, while Hung Hom Cross Harbour Tunnel cannot be opened soon.

- 7:36 a.m. (2336 GMT): China’s top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city’s legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to Xinhua, after a Hong Kong court overturned a ban on face masks.

- 8:32 a.m. (0032 GMT): Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has confidence that new police chief Chris Tang will lead the police in meeting challenges.

- 9:27 a.m. (0127 GMT): New police chief Tang takes office with a warning that “fake news” was undermining the reputation of his force.

- 9:56 a.m. (0156 GMT): Lam says she hopes a standoff between police and protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University can be resolved peacefully and says she told police to handle it humanely.

- 10:49 a.m. (0249 GMT): About 30 protesters walk out of the Polytechnic University campus, surrendering to police and seeking immediate help from paramedics, broadcaster RTHK reports.

- 10:55 a.m. (0255 GMT): Some passenger trains between mainland China and Hong Kong were suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, China’s Global Times reports.

- 11:18 a.m. (0318 GMT): The judiciary says all hearings of the Lands Tribunal and the Labour Tribunal are adjourned.

Anti-government demonstrators come out of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to surrender, in Hong Kong, China November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

- 11:57 a.m. (0357 GMT): The Hospital Authority says 76 people, aged 15-66, were injured and sent to hospital between midnight and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with 63 still in hospital including 10 in serious condition.

- 12:54 p.m. (0454 GMT): The Immigration Department says both it and the police have been upholding “professionalism” in their duties, after rumours of a dispute between officers.

- 1:10 p.m. (0510 GMT): The city’s Education Bureau says all primary schools, secondary schools and some special schools will resume classes on Wednesday, while kindergartens will be closed until Nov. 24.