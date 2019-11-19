Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university, scores remain

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.

A view of the belongings and supplies left by anti-government demonstrators after surrendering inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) campus, in Hong Kong, China November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 7:44 p.m. on Monday (1144 GMT): China’s ambassador to Britain accuses London of taking sides in the protests by criticising the police and government.

- 7:57 p.m. on Monday (1157 GMT): The European Commission says violence in response to protests is unacceptable and calls on law enforcement authorities to keep action “strictly proportionate”.

- 1:24 a.m. (1724 GMT): More than 100 people are allowed to leave the Polytechnic University, having been trapped there since Sunday night, broadcaster RTHK reports

- 4:02 a.m. (2002 GMT): The United State is “gravely concerned” about the deepening unrest, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

- 6 a.m. (2200 GMT): The Transport Department says Whampoa, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hung Hom and University subway stations are closed, while Hung Hom Cross Harbour Tunnel cannot be opened soon.

- 7:36 a.m. (2336 GMT): China’s top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city’s legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to Xinhua, after a Hong Kong court overturned a ban on face masks.

- 8:32 a.m. (0032 GMT): Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has confidence in new police chief Chris Tang.

- 9:27 a.m. (0127 GMT): New police chief Tang takes office warning that “fake news” was undermining his force’s prestige.

- 9:56 a.m. (0156 GMT): Lam says she hopes the Hong Kong Polytechnic University standoff can be resolved peacefully and says she told police to handle it humanely.

- 10:49 a.m. (0249 GMT): About 30 protesters walk out of the Polytechnic University campus, surrendering to police and seeking help from paramedics, broadcaster RTHK reports.

- 10:55 a.m. (0255 GMT): Some passenger trains between mainland China and Hong Kong were suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday, China’s Global Times reports.

- 11:18 a.m. (0318 GMT): The judiciary says all hearings of the Lands Tribunal and the Labour Tribunal are adjourned.

- 11:57 a.m. (0357 GMT): The Hospital Authority says 76 people, aged 15-66, were injured and sent to hospital between midnight and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with 63 still in hospital including 10 in serious condition.

- 12:54 p.m. (0454 GMT): The Immigration Department says both it and the police have been upholding “professionalism” in duties, after rumours of a dispute between officers.

- 1:10 p.m. (0510 GMT): The city’s Education Bureau says all primary schools, secondary schools and some special schools will resume classes on Wednesday, while kindergartens will be closed until Nov. 24.

- 1.35 p.m. (0535 GMT): Riot police put a quick end to another lunchtime protest in the central business district, ordering office workers to disperse.

- 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT): China’s foreign ministry says its government will continue to support Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam and is determined to safeguard its sovereignty.

- 3:55 p.m. (0755 GMT): More than 8,000 petrol bombs have been found at Chinese University, South China Morning Post reports.

- 4:25 p.m. (0825 GMT): Police say they have arrested around 1,100 people, including 600 who left Polytechnic University’s campus voluntarily as of 3 p.m. this afternoon. Police fired 1,458 tear gas and 1,391 rounds of rubber bullets on Monday.

- 4:30 p.m. (0830 GMT): Police say more than 3,900 petrol bombs were seized in Chinese University, the highest number recorded in one single location.

Anti-government demonstrators come out of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to surrender, in Hong Kong, China November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

- 4:31 p.m. (0831 GMT): Parents of students at Polytechnic University stage a sit-in demonstration near the campus and call on the government to stop labelling their children “rioters”.

- 5:06 p.m. (0906 GMT): Hong Kong’s Red Cross says a First Aid Services Team of 14 staff and volunteers entered the campus to help anyone in need.

- 5.21 p.m. (0921 GMT): Political group Demosisto says the city’s High Court refused to allow its leader Joshua Wong to leave Hong Kong for Europe, claiming he may abscond.