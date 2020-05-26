Hong Kong cenbank says security law won't change city's financial system

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The head of Hong Kong’s central bank said on Tuesday that new security laws proposed by China for the city would not change the fundamentals of its financial system.

“A safe and stable environment is conducive to fostering investors’ confidence in the long term,” Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority wrote in a blogpost.

He said there had not been noticeable outflows from Hong Kong’s currency or banking system, and that Beijing and Hong Kong’s governments had said foreign investors would continue to be protected under law.