Hong Kong leader hopes for peaceful resolution of university standoff

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses a news conference in Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, hopes a standoff between police and anti-government protesters at a major university can be resolved peacefully, she said on Tuesday, adding that she had told police to handle it in a humane way.

Lam was speaking after a new chief of police called for citizens’ support to end more than five months of social unrest, with protesters trapped by police for a third day at a university in the Asian financial hub.

Lam had said violence roiling the former British colony exceeded protesters’ demands for democracy and described demonstrators as now being the people’s enemy.