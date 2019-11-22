Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

One of the last remaining protesters walk through an abandoned barricade that was a frontline, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the city’s police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at the trashed Polytechnic University surrendered to police in the early hours of Friday, while others desperately searched for escape routes as riot officers surrounded the campus.