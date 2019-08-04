World News
August 4, 2019 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong police fire teargas as China says it will not 'sit idly by'

1 Min Read

A man reacts in tear gas as riot police try to disperse them at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, after an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters on Sunday, a day after violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police, as China’s official news said Beijing would not let the situation go on.

The Chinese-controlled city has been rocked by months of protests against a proposed bill to allow people to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China and a general strike aimed at bringing the city to a halt is planned for Monday.

