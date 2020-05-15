Hong Kong watchdog says claims of police brutality should not be used as 'political weapon'

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong, China May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Accusations of police brutality must not be used as “a weapon of political protest,” Hong Kong’s police watchdog said in a report on Friday, adding that the Chinese-ruled city appeared to be getting dragged into an “era of terrorism”.

The Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) said its report did not tackle the individual accountability of officers, but recommended a review of guidelines for the use of tear gas and training for officers in public order policing.

The IPCC studied officers’ behaviour in the months after June 2019, a period in which the Asian financial hub was roiled by some of the biggest and most violent demonstrations in decades.