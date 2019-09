A protester smashes the window of an MTR station during a rally in Hong Kong, China September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had peacefully marched to the U.S. Consulate calling for U.S. help in bringing democracy to the city.