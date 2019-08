U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the situation in Hong Kong was very tough, but he hoped it would work out without anyone getting hurt and “for liberty.”

Trump made the remarks to reporters during a visit to Morristown, New Jersey.