China tells U.S. to back off after lawmakers condem Hong Kong violence

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday told the United States to stay out of its internal affairs after some U.S. lawmakers, including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, condemned what they called acts of violence by police against protesters in Hong Kong.

The United States has denied Chinese suggestions that it has a hand in the unrest. But China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the lawmakers’ comments have “provided new and powerful evidence to the world”.

“They have disregarded the facts, turned what’s black into white, and characterized violent crimes as a beautiful fight for human rights and freedom,” Hua said in a statement.

Hong Kong has been beset by often violent anti-government protests for the past nine weeks in the deepest political crisis for the territory since it was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

“You should take care of your own business. HK is not a matter that needs your worrying,” Hua said in the statement.