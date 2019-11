Hong Kong vote hits record amid calls for democracy

Voters queue to vote at a polling station during district council local elections on Hong Kong Island, China November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A record number of Hong Kong people voted on Sunday in district elections viewed as a barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, who has been besieged by nearly six months of often violent anti-government protests.

Government data showed 1,524,675 people had cast their vote by 1.30 p.m., with nine hours still left until polling stations closed. That surpassed the 1,467,229 voters in the last district elections four years ago.