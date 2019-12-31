China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Passengers are seen next to a screen broadcasting news of Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing a New Year's Eve speech, on a subway train in Beijing, China December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he “sincerely” hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has “been everybody’s concern over the past few months”.

“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily?” Xi said in a New Year’s Eve speech carried on state television. A prosperous and stable Hong Kong is the aspiration not only of Hong Kong’s people, but also the expectation of people in mainland China, he added.