Carrie Lam says security laws will not affect Hong Kong's rights and freedoms

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a mask due to the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday added to a raft of attempts by local and Beijing officials to provide reassurance that proposed national security laws would not trample on the city’s rights and freedoms, amid widespread concerns.

Lam said those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.

The comments came after Beijing unveiled plans last week for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aim to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city.