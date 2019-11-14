World News
November 14, 2019 / 4:03 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Hong Kong to shut all schools until Sunday amid protests

1 Min Read

Anti-government protesters scout at a makeshift gate during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes from Friday to Sunday due to transportation disruptions, following a similar move on Thursday, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said.

The bureau made the announcement in a statement, and urged students to stay away from violence.

Anti-government protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth straight day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

