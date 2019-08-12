Top News
August 12, 2019 / 11:34 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Hong Kong's airport says it will implement flight rescheduling on Tuesday

1 Min Read

Anti-extradition bill protesters rest during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at Hong Kong International Airport, China August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s airport said on Tuesday it will implement flight rescheduling, with flight movements expected to be affected, after China said widespread anti-government protests that halted flights a day earlier showed “sprouts of terrorism”.

The notice was published on the Hong Kong International Airport’s official mobile app at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday). The airport, one of the world’s busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait

