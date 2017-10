Hong Kong regulator probing 15 firms for IPO sponsorship roles

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator is probing “substandard work” done by 15 firms in their roles as sponsors for initial public offerings (IPO) in the Asian financial hub, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Thomson Reuters Pan-Asian Regulatory Summit, Thomas Atkinson, who heads enforcement at Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), said the regulator was currently investigating 136 “active fraud cases”, of which 28 were “particularly serious”. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)