FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HKEX plans to launch iron ore futures in November
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 1:49 PM / in 21 days

HKEX plans to launch iron ore futures in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong stock exchange plans to launch a U.S. dollar-denominated, cash-settled iron ore futures contract in Hong Kong, it said on Wednesday, as the bourse aims to compete with U.S. and Asian rivals.

The launch is tentatively set for November, subject to market readiness.

The iron ore contract will be its first ferrous metal product and will complement its existing precious and base metals products, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said in a statement.

“With the benefits of electronic trading, our planned Iron Ore Futures will provide a transparent and efficient risk management and investment tool for physical and financial users who want to hedge their price risk or gain exposure in iron ore,” said Li Gang, HKEX’s co-head of market development. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Adrian Croft; twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com; 852-2841 5763; Reuters Messaging: twinnie.siu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.