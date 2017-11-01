Horse racing-Melbourne Cup to take measures after New York incident

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cup will have measures in place to deal with “hostile vehicle incursions”, police said on Wednesday, a week ahead of Australia’s richest horse race.

A man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York City on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen others in what authorities said was an act of terrorism.

“We learn from what’s happening overseas and we ensure that we use any intelligence that is relevant,” Victoria Police Superintendent David Clayton told local media in Melbourne.

“In terms of a hostile vehicle incursion into the event, we plan and we have contingencies and we have measures in place to mitigate against that.”

The week-long Melbourne Cup carnival draws crowds of more than 100,000 to Flemington Racecourse in the city’s inner-west.

Police said bollards would be installed along the route of the Melbourne Cup Parade through the Central Business District on Monday, where crowds welcome the horses and jockeys for the A$6.2 million ($4.75 million) race, the nation’s most famous.

A man killed six people and injured dozens of others in Melbourne’s CBD in January when he deliberately drove into them at a busy pedestrian mall but police said the incident was not terror-related..

Although implementing the anti-terror measures at the racing carnival, police said there was “no specific threat” to Australia.

The Melbourne Cup takes place on Tuesday.