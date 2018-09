(Reuters) - Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd is in early talks with Star India to buy a stake in Star’s video streaming service Hotstar, to expand into video content, the Mint daily reported on Monday, citing people aware of the talks.

A Common myna sits next to the logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart installed on the company's office in Bengaluru, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Hotstar has denied any such talks between Flipkart and the company, the paper said.

Flipkart and Hotstar were not immediately available for comment.