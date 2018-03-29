FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 29, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HP Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Flaxman, 61, has died.

Flaxman served at HP for more than 36 years.

The company said Flaxman had passed away "peacefully with his family by his side early this morning." He is survived by his wife and three children. bit.ly/2E2Fmra

HP said it named Jos Brenkel as the interim COO.

Brenkel most recently served as head of global sales strategy and operations and has been with the company for more than 30 years.

Flaxman joined HP in 1981, working in various roles and serving as the chief financial officer for Hewlett-Packard Co’s printing and personal group before becoming COO in 2015.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra; Additional reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.