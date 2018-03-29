HP Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman dies

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Flaxman, 61, has died.

Flaxman served at HP for more than 36 years.

The company said Flaxman had passed away "peacefully with his family by his side early this morning." He is survived by his wife and three children. bit.ly/2E2Fmra

HP said it named Jos Brenkel as the interim COO.

Brenkel most recently served as head of global sales strategy and operations and has been with the company for more than 30 years.

Flaxman joined HP in 1981, working in various roles and serving as the chief financial officer for Hewlett-Packard Co’s printing and personal group before becoming COO in 2015.