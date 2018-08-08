FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 8, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hindustan Petroleum tops profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd posted an 86 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations, driven by strong refining margins.

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

The state-controlled company said net profit jumped to 17.19 billion rupees ($250.50 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 9.25 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 14.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Income from operations stood at 729.23 billion rupees during the quarter.

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year.

($1 = 68.62 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.