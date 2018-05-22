FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 22, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

HPCL fourth-quarter profit falls nearly 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-owned refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd on Tuesday posted a nearly 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by higher expenses.

A man cleans an oil tanker parked outside a Hindustan Petroleum fuel depot in Mumbai, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui/Files

Net profit was 17.48 billion rupees ($257.04 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 18.19 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

That compares with the 17.59 billion rupees average estimate of 21 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total expenses rose 13.8 percent to 646.21 billion rupees, while income from operations rose 13 percent to 663.51 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.0050 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.