February 22, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-HP Enterprise's first-quarter revenue rises 11.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects tax gain figure to $1.8 billion from $935 million in paragraph 3)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co reported an 11.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by growth in the company’s Hybrid IT business.

HPE’s net income rose to $1.43 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $267 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a $1.8 billion gain due to the recent U.S. tax reforms.

Revenue rose to $7.7 billion from $6.9 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

