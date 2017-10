Sept 27 (Reuters) - The investment management business of HSBC Holdings Plc, on Wednesday said it appointed Michel Meert as global head of client solutions and consultant relations.

Based in London, Meert will report to Brian Heyworth, global head of client strategy.

Meert previously worked with auditing firm PwC as global investment consulting leader– institutional investors. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)