FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 23, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in 2 days

HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HSBC has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.

Rikhye, who has been with the bank for 28 years in various roles, will replace Stuart Milne who will move to a new role after leading India operations for five years, the company said.

Rikhye, who started his career with HSBC in India in 1989, is currently head of international, Asia-Pacific, responsible for 11 markets in the region, according to a statement on Monday. He also heads strategy and planning for the bank in Asia-Pacific.

Europe’s biggest bank earlier this month named insider John Flint, who runs its retail and wealth management business, as the new chief executive to take over from February next year. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.