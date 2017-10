Sept 27 (Reuters) - HSBC said it appointed Philip Kunz as head of global private banking for South East Asia.

Kunz previously led HSBC’s South Asia team before leaving in 2010 to join UBS to take up a similar position.

He was most recently wealth management COO for UBS Singapore.

HSBC said Kunz will join shortly, pending regulatory approval, and report to Singapore Chief Executive Tony Cripps.