HSBC appoints new global head of financial institutions group

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s HSBC said on Friday it had hired Peter Enns as global head of financial institutions group in its investment bank, which has lost a number of high-profile dealmakers this year.

An HSBC bank call centre is seen at night floodlit in rainbow colours for Malta Gay Pride Week in Swatar, Malta, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files

Enns, whose role will be effective from October subject to regulatory approvals, joins the bank from Goldman Sachs, where he spent 21 years, most recently as chairman and CEO of the bank’s Canadian unit.

Robin Phillips, co-head of global banking at HSBC, said Enns will be a good addition to the bank’s team, bringing experience of large and complex transactions in Asia and North America that will be of significant value.

“His global remit will drive greater connectivity and revenue growth across one of our key client segments,” Phillips said in a statement.

Reuters reported in May that HSBC had lost at least 10 senior dealmakers after the bank failed to overhaul its investment banking unit and revamp client teams.