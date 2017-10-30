HSBC says it might move fewer than 1000 jobs to Paris on Brexit

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC may move fewer than 1000 jobs to Paris following Britain’s exit from the European Union, the bank’s finance director Iain Mackay said on Monday.

“It may be less than 1000 employees, but it’s up to 1000,” Mackay told reporters on a conference call.

Previous comments from senior HSBC executives had emphasised the number of jobs to move would be 1000.

Mackay said the bank had booked $12 million in costs for the third quarter in relation to Brexit, mostly spent on legal advice regarding contingency planning. The bank still expects to spend $200-$300 million in total on Brexit relocation costs, he said.