BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says HSBC money-laundering monitor report should be kept under seal

July 12 (Reuters) - u.s. Appeals court says lower court judge erred in ordering unsealing of hsbc money-laundering monitor's report -- court ruling 2ND U.S. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS IN NEW YORK REVERSES LOWER COURT RULING DIRECTING THAT THE HSBC REPORT BE MADE PUBLIC APPEALS COURT DECISION IS A VICTORY FOR HSBC AND THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, WHICH BOTH SOUGHT TO KEEP THE REPORT UNDER SEAL THE REPORT HAD BEEN PREPARED FOLLOWING HSBC'S ENTERING A DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT IN 2012 AND AGREEING TO A $1.92 BLN FINE APPEALS COURT SAYS LOWER COURT JUDGE ABUSED HIS DISCRETION IN ORDERING THE REPORT'S UNSEALING