MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Tuesday rejected an extradition request from Switzerland against Herve Falciani for leaking details of thousands of clients of HSBC’s private bank, the court said in a ruling.

Former HSBC employee Herve Falciani arrives at High Court in Madrid, Spain September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

It was the second time the court rejected an extradition request against Falciani, a French citizen who worked for HSBC, over alleged industrial sabotage in 2008.