FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC announces end to suspended sentence for Mexican cartel case
Sections
Featured
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a day ago

HSBC announces end to suspended sentence for Mexican cartel case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - HSBC on Monday said its deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice has expired, marking an end to the threat of further punishment for lapses in its anti-money laundering controls.

HSBC said it has lived up to its commitments under the five-year deal signed in December 2012, under which it pledged to strengthen its sanctions and anti-money laundering controls.

Europe’s biggest bank entered into the five-year agreement and paid a $1.9 billion fine for failing to prevent Mexican cartels from laundering hundreds of millions of dollars through the bank. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.