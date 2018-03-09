Germany's HSH Nordbank may seek stock market listing - Der Spiegel

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s HSH Nordbank may seek to issue shares in the medium term, Chief Executive Stefan Ermisch told German weekly Der Spiegel.

“If the next step at HSH in a couple of years is a stock market listing, that would be a fine thing, and we would have done everything right,” Ermisch told the magazine.

Last month, a consortium of buyout groups sealed a deal to buy HSH for about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).