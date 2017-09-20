Google close to buying smartphone maker HTC's assets - Bloomberg

The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is close to acquiring assets of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Taiwan stock exchange said on Wednesday that HTC shares will be halted from Sept. 21 on a pending news announcement. (bit.ly/2fjiJIL) (bloom.bg/2wxDCam)

Bloomberg reported last month that the smartphone maker was said to be exploring options that could range from spinning off its virtual reality business to selling itself. [nL4N1LA53Z]

Both HTC and Google declined to comment.