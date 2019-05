Workers set up a Panasonic booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center in preparation for 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp said on its China website on Thursday it continues to supply Huawei Technologies Co Ltd normally.

The company had said earlier that it stopped shipments of certain components to Huawei.